Niantic to extend trade distance for Pokémon Go’s January Community Day

As part of an updated rollout for the Machop Community Day that will run on Jan. 16 in Pokémon Go, Niantic confirmed today that the game’s trade distance will be extended for the duration of the event.

From 1pm CT on Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, players will be able to trade with friends from 40 kilometers (around 24 miles) away instead of needing to be right next to each other.

The reason this extension is being included in the event is because Machop’s final evolution, Machamp, is a Pokémon that’s known for evolving through trading with another player. In the main series of Pokémon games, trading it is actually the only way to evolve Machoke into Machamp.

This gives players the option of trading some of their Machokes with friends to evolve them rather than using Candy that they could save and use later for powering their Machamp up. Candy can still be used to evolve Machoke, though you’ll need 100 Machop Candy.

Along with the trade distance being extended, players will receive three times the normal amount of Stardust for capturing Pokémon and Incense will last for three hours during the Community Day event.