Niantic launches Throwback Challenge research for first 4 generations in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge research isn’t limited to just the Kanto research that’s now live for some players. Niantic will run different timed research for each of the original four generations during May, the developer announced today.

Starting on May 1 for everyone who didn’t get early access to the Kanto research, players can complete special Research Tasks to earn rewards themed around the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh regions.

Whether your journey with Pokémon began in 1996 with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue or in 2016 with Pokémon GO, let’s celebrate our collective Pokémon journeys together throughout the month of May! Learn more: https://t.co/dcnLLxoJos pic.twitter.com/xDLPNizRSK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 28, 2020

Each regional theme will last a week, with different tasks built around the specific aspects of the corresponding Pokémon games. Pokémon from the active region will appear more frequently during the specified times to help players complete their challenges on time.

If you complete all four Timed Research sets, you’ll unlock the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research on June 3.

This special research set will reward players with extra Rare Candies and encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth, and Galarian Stunfisk—some of the first Galar-native Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go. Professor Willow’s glasses will be an exclusive avatar item during the event, too.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto – May 1 to 8 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research – May 8 to 15 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research – May 15 to 22 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research – May 22 to 29 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research unlock and event – June 3 to 8 (1pm local time)

All of the Throwback Challenge research is designed to be completed in an individual setting for players who are going to be playing exclusively from home during the coronavirus pandemic.