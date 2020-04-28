Niantic releases Throwback Challenge Kanto research early for some Pokémon Go players

Niantic has confirmed the new Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto research was not supposed to be released yet and has somehow been given to some players early.

The developers did not clarify how this early access came about, but anyone who has already started the Field Research Tasks can complete them fully to try and catch MewTwo.

Trainers, research was released to some Trainers ahead of schedule. The event details will be released in the near future, meanwhile Trainers who received this research can complete it now but won't receive it again. Sorry for the confusion! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 27, 2020

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto is a nine-part Field Research that focuses on letting players encounter rare Pokémon from Kanto. Some of the various Pokémon you can catch are Lapras, Nidoking, Dratini, and Aerodactyl.

Serebii Update: It appears Niantic have now disabled the special Today's View Research. We're currently looking into it https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 27, 2020

Niantic disabled the research temporarily before putting it back online for those players who already had access to it. There is no clear date for when the Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto was actually supposed to go live, but it doesn’t look like the developers are changing their approach to launching it.

“Trainers, research was released to some Trainers ahead of schedule,” Niantic said. “The event details will be released in the near future, meanwhile Trainers who received this research can complete it now but won’t receive it again. Sorry for the confusion!”

Anyone who already has and is working to complete the research will be able to do so, but once the Throwback Challenge actually launches for everyone, they will not be able to complete it again.

If you got access to the event early and don’t want to complete the research now, you can wait until it launches for everyone in the near future. According to Pokémon information hub Serebii, the event will be out soon and end on May 7.