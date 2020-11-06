Niantic is testing XP rebalance for Pokémon Go

Players in Australia and New Zealand might see a few changes.

Niantic is once again expanding its rebalancing efforts with a new test in Australia and New Zealand, this time with the focus being on experience gain running from Nov. 9 to 16.

According to the limited details shared by the developers, this experience adjustment that is being tested will change the amount of XP players earn from various activities within Pokémon Go.

Beginning on Monday, November 9, 2020, we’ll be conducting an XP-rebalancing test for select Trainers in Australia and New Zealand. https://t.co/DopkyIhdtJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 6, 2020

The rebalancing test will specifically impact XP earned from activities such as catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs, and evolving Pokémon. Other areas of XP gain will also be changed, but those details have not been made public or might be implemented at a later date.

There are also going to be new items added to the Daily Free Box that is made available to all players in the in-game shop each day. All Niantic said about this change is that the items “might be those most relevant to each Trainer’s Pokémon Go experience.”

Previously, Niantic used this as a way to test how many PokéCoins players got from defending Gyms and other drops. It appears that more rebalancing efforts will go through this limited testing phase before being rolled out slowly to more areas and then getting full releases.

If you have any comments about the testing period or any of the changes, Niantic will be keeping a close eye on feedback to both the official Pokémon Go Twitter and its own support page.