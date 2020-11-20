Niantic is adding more play at home bonuses back into Pokémon Go

These bonuses will be in place until at least June 2021.

Earlier this year, Niantic rolled out a number of changes and bonuses that made it easier for players to enjoy Pokémon Go while dealing with the growing health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the Summer, the developers added and removed several features in this same initiative, but now there are two returning bonuses that will be in effect, at minimum, through June 2021.

Trainers, please see this important update regarding temporary bonuses. https://t.co/HR3k7W1HxP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 20, 2020

Starting now, Incense effectiveness has been increased once more. This will spawn more Pokémon closer to a player using an Incense over the span of an hour, without the need for them to leave their home or walk around.

Additionally, Buddy Pokémon will now bring more Gifts to players each day, with the limit being set as up to five gifts at once, up to three times per day. These changes go along with the previous update given this Summer, which confirmed that several bonuses would remain long-term fixtures of the game during COVID.

The maximum number of Gifts you can carry in your Item Bag at a time will remain at 20.

You will continue to receive three times the Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day.

Incense duration will remain at 60 minutes.

There are also some smaller bonuses that will now be featured in upcoming events if they weren’t already available.

Incubator distance reduction

Trade distance increases

One PokéCoin bundles

More details about further changes, bonuses, and updates will be mentioned on the official Pokémon Go Twitter account.