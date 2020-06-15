Niantic introducing new features, global challenges, and more for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is going to be more than just a community event that lets players catch some rare Pokémon and interact with friends. Niantic is implementing several new features and challenges into the game alongside the event.

These additions vary between social features that will stick around after Go Fest ends, new challenges that could become recurring events of their own, and a few other unique things that might help flesh out the community side of Pokémon Go.

Starting with what will likely be the most prominent change, Niantic Social is a new feature entering beta during Go Fest. It will act as an interface for interacting with friends who are playing Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to view information like which of your friends are online and various stats such as distance walked while playing Pokémon Go within this menu.

Another feature leaning toward the social side of the game is the Virtual Team Lounge, which is a separate hub that will let players interact with Pokémon Go in new ways. This lounge will be a place where players can find the latest news about the game and upcoming events, participate in giveaways, and even chat with Niantic developers from time to time.

On the gameplay side of things, a new Global Challenge Arena will provide an interactive experience that will have players from around the world working together to complete themed challenges. All of these challenges will provide special bonuses once completed, with more information yet to come on the specifics.

Along with that, rotating habitats are being implemented for the duration of Go Fest, which means more than 75 unique Pokémon will be available depending on when you play. These habitats will rotate every hour and should include rare Pokémon that might not be normally found in the wild in your area.

One of the last additions is a set of hands-on creative activities that players will be able to print out and complete at home. The Print at Home Kit will start with a physical representation of the Pokémon Go Gift, which can be shaped into a decoration through careful crafting.

This new digital form of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will run from July 25 to 26. More details about all of these new features, challenges, and activities will be released as we approach the event dates.