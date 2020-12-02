Niantic expands Pokémon Go storage to 4,000 Pokémon

It seems like every six months Niantic decides to give players the option to expand their Pokémon storage beyond the previous limit, which is exactly what happened in the game’s newest update.

The Pokémon Go storage limit has now been expanded from 3,500 to 4,000 Pokémon, though players will need to spend PokéCoins to get the Storage Upgrades.

Attention, Trainers! The limit on Pokémon storage has now been expanded to 4000. pic.twitter.com/RvzyFA6FWn — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 1, 2020

Players who play Pokémon Go daily will love this update, as it will keep them from needing to transfer Pokémon all the time to maintain free space alongside their pre-existing collection. However, it isn’t something that every player will need to invest in if they just want to continue casually playing the game.

This expansion comes alongside the Storage search function getting a massive overhaul. Players can now save up to 12 custom searches in the new “Favorite” section if they use some specific terms frequently.

Trainers, we've made major updates to the Pokémon Storage search function! You'll now be able to use a number of recommended and special search filters to easily find the Pokémon you're looking for. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 1, 2020

The previous expansion from the 3,000 limit to 3,500 Pokémon happened on July 23, just before Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

Players who want to expand their storage simply need to navigate to the in-game shop, find the Storage Upgrades section, and purchase as many of the upgrades as they want or need. Each expansion costs 200 PokéCoins for 50 additional slots, so it might get pretty pricey if you want to max out your storage.