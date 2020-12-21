Niantic adds new promo code for 30 Ultra Balls and more to Pokémon Go

Get a little boost before the holiday events roll out.

Niantic is giving Pokémon Go players a little something extra this holiday season by providing a code that’s redeemable right away for a handful of useful items in celebration of the AR Photo a Day challenge.

With this single code, players will be able to get 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive, and a Lucky Egg for free.

The Ultra Balls are great for every player, but especially those who plan to get involved with the Winter Weekend right after Christmas or the holiday event that’s rolling out now. Players can use those extra resources to help capture all of the event-exclusive Pokémon wearing holiday outfits and Vanillite.

For the Winter Weekend on Dec. 26 and 27, players can encounter rare Ice-type Pokémon and even attempt to catch a shiny Regice by beating it in a raid battle.

Here’s the code that everyone can redeem until Jan. 1.

TRFJVYZVVV8R4

All you need to do to redeem the code is follow these steps, depending on which platform you play the game on.

Visit the official Niantic website.

Log in using the same credentials you use to access your Pokémon Go account.

Enter your offer code.

After successfully redeeming an offer code, a message will display the items added to your inventory.

Alternatively, if you’re playing Pokémon Go on an Android device, there’s a section to enter promo codes directly through the app in the Shop menu.