A new Online Competition has been announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield and it will feature some of the most popular species in the franchise.

The I Choose ‘Chu! Online Competition is set to kick off on Aug. 12 and will only allow versions of Ash’s signature Pokémon and its evolutions.

This means your team can only include Pikachu, Raichu, Pichu, and Alolan Raichu.

As usual, if you participate in this upcoming tournament you’ll score 50 BP. All battles will be single battles and you have the opportunity to compete in up to 15 each day. You can enter the competition with three to six Pokémon but they must be from the four available options.

Of course, having restrictions in place to limit the Pokémon available to use so drastically means that you’ll want to optimize your party with the best moves to face other Pokémon of their type.

If this tournament interests you then registrations are now open. Here’s how you can go about signing up.

Open up the in-game menu.

Select the VS icon on the screen.

From here select Battle Stadium and the Online Competitions.

You should see the new cup listed here, simply follow the steps to register your interest.

Once you’re registered and set up for the event all you need to do is wait until things kick off. The I Choose ‘Chu! Event will begin on Aug. 12 and run through the weekend ending on Aug. 14.

If you’re a big fan of these Electric-type Pokémon then make sure to enter and test your skills during this event.