New Pokémon mods show just how poorly the games represent size and scale in battles

In another incident where fans prove they are more competent than large game devs themselves, game modder Yisuno showed on June 29 what Pokémon would actually look like if they were actually represented in proper scale.

As far as any dedicated fan of the franchise can remember, Pokémon has always had an issue with getting their ‘mons to look right in the game. They always ended up looking uncanny, and this was due to the fact that large Pokémon would turn out looking just as big or even smaller than the trainers, and tiny ‘mons turned out much bigger than they needed to look, more often than not.

Alright so it seems like my new battle cameras can handle pretty much any Pokemon's size now.

If you didn't know how big Eternatus actually is, this is how it looks like in Pokemon BDSP with its true scale. pic.twitter.com/szpEsl5yi3 — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) June 29, 2023

In other words, Pokémon were simply not represented to actual scale with regards to their environment, human characters, and other ‘mons around them, and this scaling issue is most prevalent during battle sequences.

So what did modder and Pokémon fangame dev Yisuno do? Why, simply take it into their own hands to fix the issue, of course.

That being said, it isn’t as simple as making the Pokémon bigger and accurate to scale, you would also need to adjust camera angles and take into account if the existing battle angles and frames could fit in the now bigger Pokémon—Yisuno took care of that too.

What you’re left with are more proactive camera movements that now fit in the true-to-scale Pokémon, giving an overall (albeit modded) feel of realism and dynamism in games like BDSP that horribly botched the scaling of Pokémon, especially in battles.

The community was quite expectedly flabbergasted to see these true-to-size changes, with one fan pointing out how the enlarged, true-to-scale modded Eternatus began to even obstruct the environment around him due to being “fucking massive.”

Bro, does the tendril extend to BEHIND that tree? He's fucking *massive* lol pic.twitter.com/attvHXqpz3 — Bruester (@Bruester02) June 29, 2023

Another fan happened to point out that these large monstrosities of Pokémon are hard to imagine in smaller, closed battle arenas such as any area that is indoors, and wondered how these mods would work in those environments. Yisuno replied that these battle arenas would simply be “reworked.”

Indoor battle areas will be reworked so big Pokemon can fit in. — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) June 29, 2023

Yisuno also happened to notice that when these larger Pokémon are represented to their actual sizes, their animations begin to feel a little too static. When Yisuno brought the most notoriously gigantic Pokémon to its actual size—Wailord—in BDSP, he realized that the game’s regular battle animations just wouldn’t cut it as they had a “static” quality to them.

Alright so I adapted Wailord's animations from Pokemon Colosseum to work with the modern 3D model, and made it work in its true size.

The normal animations make it feel static in comparison. pic.twitter.com/EJYg1JYjZk — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) June 27, 2023

The solution was to simply “adapt Wailord’s animations from Pokémon Colosseum” to work with the modern 3D model, then having to make it work in its actual behemoth size.

