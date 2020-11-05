New Play! Pokémon Team Challenge will roll out for Pokémon TCG in December

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is getting a new tournament this December. The Pokémon Company International introduced the Play! Pokémon Team Challenge today in which players can represent their local game store with four-person teams.

The tournament will be held virtually via the Pokémon TCG Online starting Dec. 5. There will first be a qualifying round in each store and when the team has been selected, they’ll compete against squads from other stores in an elimination bracket.

Each bracket match will be a three-vs-three round-robin competition against another team. The team that gets five or more wins will advance to the next round. First, stores will compete with other stores from their city and then progress to the regional, national, and global levels if they’re successful.

This qualifier round is expected to run for about 10 weeks and finish on Feb. 28. The grand finals will be between the top two stores’ teams in May. The tournament will follow the 2021 Standard format.

The farther you go in the competition, the better the awards will be. The winners of the qualifier stage will receive an event playmat and all participants will get virtual Pokémon TCG Online prizes.

The top 256 teams will earn additional exclusive playmats, virtual Pokémon TCG prizes, and other online prizes, while the top eight teams will be awarded physical Pokémon TCG prizes.

To participate in the Play! Pokémon Team Challenge, use the Play! Pokémon store finder to locate participating stores in your region. You can register to play on the Tournament Center’s website starting Nov. 27.

The Team Challenge is open to Masters Division players who were born in 2004 or earlier and have a Pokémon Trainer Club account and valid Pokémon Player ID. The North American region encompasses Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico.