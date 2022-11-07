New parakeet Pokémon revealed in new Scarlet and Violet screenshots

A bunch of early game screenshots from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have started circulating online more than a week ahead of the official release. This includes our first real look at several Pokémon that are going to be appearing for the first time in the Paldea region.

Thanks to some new images, players have finally gotten a look at a new Parakeet Pokémon that was originally leaked via an official trailer.

Along with a few other Pokémon shown accidentally in only a few versions of an SV trailer via sprites on a minimap, this Parakeet Pokémon looks like it will be one of the early game Flying types that the Pokémon franchise is known for incorporating in starting areas. The images we have seen so far look like they might be from the same intro cutscene that may have introduced us to the first Paldean Tauros Regional Form.

Going off of previous generations, this Parakeet Pokémon would have at least one evolution and be a relatively easy-to-use early catch. However, some previous leaks point to it being a single-stage, pure Flying-type Pokémon closer to something like Chatot, which means no evolutions and it could appear at any point in the game, not just the early stages.

https://twitter.com/3clipse_tt/status/1589622102402863106

As always, this information is based on leaks, rumors, and speculation coming out from early copies of the game. None of this should be taken as fact until the games officially release on Nov. 18 and players can verify the information for themselves.