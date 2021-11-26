New Mystery Gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offers decorative statues

A new, free set of items is available now in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl via the Mystery Gift option in the main menu.

Players everywhere can snag decorative statues of the Generation IV starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup for usage in their Secret Base in the game’s massive Underground feature. The three flagship Pokémon for the game will look great anywhere.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Screengrab via Nintendo

The distribution was first noticed by the fine folks at Serebii, who revealed that the items can be procured by using a specific code in the Mystery Gift section. The code is “BDSUNDERGR0UND,” with a zero in place of the O.

Once the code is entered correctly, the three statues will be rewarded and placed in the player’s inventory. Then, the player will have to unlock the Underground feature by progressing through the story and the statues will be placeable in the Secret Base section.

This is likely the first of many post-launch distribution events in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Other items, and likely other Pokémon, will be made available via Mystery Gift periodically throughout the coming months ahead.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now for the Nintendo Switch.