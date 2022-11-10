New Mouse couple and pre-evolutions revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

It seems you'll get two Pokémon for the price of one.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The leaks keep on rolling in as more Pokémon have been revealed from the upcoming generation nine titles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it appears one of these species will give you twice the bang for your buck.

Before we get into the specifics of these newly shown Pokémon, here is your last warning that this article will contain spoilers for new Pokémon that will appear in these upcoming games. If you’re wanting to steer clear of leaks then we suggest you stop reading now.

A new Pokémon species called Tandemaus, the “couple Pokémon,” has surfaced online. As the name suggests, this Pokémon is two mice-like creatures side by side. The leaked Pokédex entry also shares a description of the species.

“Exhibiting great teamwork, they use their incisors to cut pieces out of any material that might be useful for a nest, then make off with them,” the description reads.

Alongside this Pokémon two other pre-evolutions of previously revealed Pokémon have also leaked. One of these is for the previously revealed Chili-themed Pokémon. This pre-evolution is known as Capsakid. It appears to be completely green with a white cap.

Believed to be a pre-evolution for Ostrich Pokémon, Flittle is a yellow and pink disc-shaped species.

It seems, as more leakers get their hands on the game, things will continue to leak at a rapid pace. Please note as the games are not officially available yet, there is no way that we can authenticate these leaks, but they do appear genuine.