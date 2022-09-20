New fashionable Pokémon to make their debut in Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week event

The saying goes that art imitates real life, so it’s only fitting that Pokémon Go joins in the Fashion Week festivities with an event surrounding fashionable Pokémon just after real-life Fashion Weeks have come to an end.

From Sept. 27 at 10am local time to Oct. 3 at 8pm local time, some very posh Pokémon will be making their debut during the Fashion Week event. Mareanie and Toxapex will appear for the first time in the game and select Pokémon will be wearing some fashionable costumes.

There aren’t many bonuses for this event, but players will be able to encounter the new Pokémon in the wild along with some other event-themed Pokémon. Event Pokémon will also appear in Timed Research, Field Research, Raids, and seven kilometer Eggs.

All Pokémon appearing in the Pokémon Go Fashion Week event

Below are all of the Pokémon appearing during event hours. Pokémon marked with an asterisk indicate which of them will be sporting a stylish costume.

Wild encounters

Butterfree*

Murkrow

Glameow

Croagunk*

Blitzle*

Gothita

Frillish (F)

Furfrou

Mareanie

Diglett* (rare spawn)

Kirlia* (rare spawn)

Absol* (rare spawn)

Timed Research

Diglett*

Absol*

Croagunk*

Field Research

Eevee

Murkrow

Skitty

Glameow

Croagunk*

Blitzle*

Furfou

Mareanie

Seven kilometer Eggs

Diglett*

Smoochum*

Shinx*

Croagunk*

Raids

One-star Raids

Diglett*

Shinx*

Croagunk*

Scraggy

Frofrou

Three-star Raids

Butterfree*

Kirlia*

Absol*

Mareanie

Five-star Raids

Yveltal

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny

In addition to dressed-up Pokémon, trainers can also dress themselves up in some new clothing that will be added to the shop, along with some event-themed stickers. More information about Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week can be found on the blog’s event page.