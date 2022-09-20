New fashionable Pokémon to make their debut in Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week event

The saying goes that art imitates real life, so it’s only fitting that Pokémon Go joins in the Fashion Week festivities with an event surrounding fashionable Pokémon just after real-life Fashion Weeks have come to an end.
From Sept. 27 at 10am local time to Oct. 3 at 8pm local time, some very posh Pokémon will be making their debut during the Fashion Week event. Mareanie and Toxapex will appear for the first time in the game and select Pokémon will be wearing some fashionable costumes.
There aren’t many bonuses for this event, but players will be able to encounter the new Pokémon in the wild along with some other event-themed Pokémon. Event Pokémon will also appear in Timed Research, Field Research, Raids, and seven kilometer Eggs.
All Pokémon appearing in the Pokémon Go Fashion Week event
Below are all of the Pokémon appearing during event hours. Pokémon marked with an asterisk indicate which of them will be sporting a stylish costume.
Wild encounters
- Butterfree*
- Murkrow
- Glameow
- Croagunk*
- Blitzle*
- Gothita
- Frillish (F)
- Furfrou
- Mareanie
- Diglett* (rare spawn)
- Kirlia* (rare spawn)
- Absol* (rare spawn)
Timed Research
- Diglett*
- Absol*
- Croagunk*
Field Research
- Eevee
- Murkrow
- Skitty
- Glameow
- Croagunk*
- Blitzle*
- Furfou
- Mareanie
Seven kilometer Eggs
- Diglett*
- Smoochum*
- Shinx*
- Croagunk*
Raids
One-star Raids
- Diglett*
- Shinx*
- Croagunk*
- Scraggy
- Frofrou
Three-star Raids
- Butterfree*
- Kirlia*
- Absol*
- Mareanie
Five-star Raids
- Yveltal
Mega Raids
- Mega Lopunny
In addition to dressed-up Pokémon, trainers can also dress themselves up in some new clothing that will be added to the shop, along with some event-themed stickers. More information about Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week can be found on the blog’s event page.