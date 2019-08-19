Naoto Mizobuchi wins the Pokémon World Championship using a familiar core

For what might be the final time, viewers watched as a combination of a Primal Reversion and Mega Evolution dominated the field of a VGC event, eventually leading to Naoto Mizobuchi winning the Masters Division at the Pokémon World Championships 2019.

Ever since Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire released in 2014, the competitive Pokémon scene has been dominated by Groudon, Kyogre, or Rayquaza. The trio of legendaries from the third generation of games all bring with them the ability to cause hazardous weather conditions to assault the battlefield.

VGC reverted back to the days of weather wars in Pokémon Black and White, with players trying to time or train their Pokémon to allow their weather to remain the dominant force on the field. And with the added ability for both Groudon and Kyogre to revert to their Primal forms and cause even more damage, this became nearly unavoidable.

Primal forms, Mega Evolutions, and Z-Moves can all work in tandem on the same roster, leaving so many options on the board that conducting counter-strategies can become a massive headache. And that applies even when planning against a team similar to your own, as shown in the grand finals of the Masters Division.

Mizobuchi played against another Japanese player, Hirofumi Kimura in the final series of the Pokémon World Championships. In the last battle, things came down to a game where both players had a Primal Groudon and Mega Salamence in their party.

Both of their similar core Pokémon had the exact same movesets and held items, with only the nature on their Salamence differing from each other. The rest of their teams had similar compositions, but no repeating creatures.

By the final turn of game two, things were already decided, with Mizobuchi having both his Groudon and Salamence left compared to Kimura only having a nearly fainted Salamence of his own remaining. Mizobuchi locked down the win by focusing down Kimura’s Ultra Necrozma and letting his full health Mega Salamence come in and clean up.

Play Pokémon on Twitter We have another champion! Naoto Mizobuchi has been crowned the World Champion of the #PokemonVG Masters Division! A huge thank-you to all our amazing competitors for keeping us on the edge of our seats with so many incredible matches! #PokemonWorlds https://t.co/QOzagkgQjq

His 2-0 victory earned Mizobuchi the title of Masters Division Champion as he hoisted the Pokémon World Championships 2019 trophy.

Starting with the 2020 VGC season, the game will finally move away from the Sun and Moon-based meta. Pokémon Sword and Shield will be the titles used for next season, bringing with them new Pokémon, items, and tactics that professional players can find new ways to implement in the meta.