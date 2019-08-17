1 hour ago Pokémon

Here are all the 2019 Pokémon World Championship Results

Stay up to date with the standings.

Untitled
Image via The Pokémon Company

The 2019 Pokémon World Championships is well underway, and victors for the many different games are being crowned one after another.

Thousands of competitors from across the globe arrived in Washington D.C. this weekend to prove that they have what it takes to be the World Champion but of course, only a handful of those players can leave with the coveted World Championship title under their belt.

Granted, with so much on offer it is hard to keep track of everything going on. So to help you out, we have listed each individual winner for the VGC, TGC, Pokkén, and Go portions of Worlds for each age group to bring you up to speed.

TCG

  • Junior Division Champion: TBA
  • Junior Division Runner-up: TBA
  • Senior Division Champion: TBA
  • Senior Division Runner-up: TBA
  • Masters Division Champion: TBA
  • Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

VGC

  • Junior Division Champion: TBA
  • Junior Division Runner-up: TBA
  • Senior Division Champion: TBA
  • Senior Division Runner-up: TBA
  • Masters Division Champion: TBA
  • Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

Pokkén

Play Pokémon on Twitter

We have our first World Champion of 2019! Congratulations to ashninja1 for emerging as victor of the #PokkenTournamentDX Senior Division! Great job out there to both battlers! #PokemonWorlds https://t.co/x9PCnqmOpM

  • Senior Division Champion: ashninja1
  • Senior Division Runner-up: Kato
  • Masters Division Champion: TBA
  • Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

Pokémon Go Invitiational

  • First: PogoKieng
  • Second: Poké AK
  • Third: Carrymeh
  • Fourth: Strawburry17
  • Fifth-sixth: Shigeki Morimoto
  • Fifth-sixth: Yamada
  • Seventh-eighth: UnlistedLeaf
  • Seventh-eighth: Junichi Masuda

This article will be updated as results come in.