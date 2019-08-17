The 2019 Pokémon World Championships is well underway, and victors for the many different games are being crowned one after another.
Thousands of competitors from across the globe arrived in Washington D.C. this weekend to prove that they have what it takes to be the World Champion but of course, only a handful of those players can leave with the coveted World Championship title under their belt.
Granted, with so much on offer it is hard to keep track of everything going on. So to help you out, we have listed each individual winner for the VGC, TGC, Pokkén, and Go portions of Worlds for each age group to bring you up to speed.
TCG
- Junior Division Champion: TBA
- Junior Division Runner-up: TBA
- Senior Division Champion: TBA
- Senior Division Runner-up: TBA
- Masters Division Champion: TBA
- Master Division Runner-Up: TBA
VGC
- Junior Division Champion: TBA
- Junior Division Runner-up: TBA
- Senior Division Champion: TBA
- Senior Division Runner-up: TBA
- Masters Division Champion: TBA
- Master Division Runner-Up: TBA
Pokkén
- Senior Division Champion: ashninja1
- Senior Division Runner-up: Kato
- Masters Division Champion: TBA
- Master Division Runner-Up: TBA
Pokémon Go Invitiational
- First: PogoKieng
- Second: Poké AK
- Third: Carrymeh
- Fourth: Strawburry17
- Fifth-sixth: Shigeki Morimoto
- Fifth-sixth: Yamada
- Seventh-eighth: UnlistedLeaf
- Seventh-eighth: Junichi Masuda
This article will be updated as results come in.