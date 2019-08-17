The 2019 Pokémon World Championships is well underway, and victors for the many different games are being crowned one after another.

Thousands of competitors from across the globe arrived in Washington D.C. this weekend to prove that they have what it takes to be the World Champion but of course, only a handful of those players can leave with the coveted World Championship title under their belt.

Granted, with so much on offer it is hard to keep track of everything going on. So to help you out, we have listed each individual winner for the VGC, TGC, Pokkén, and Go portions of Worlds for each age group to bring you up to speed.

TCG

Junior Division Champion: TBA

Junior Division Runner-up: TBA

Senior Division Champion: TBA

Senior Division Runner-up: TBA

Masters Division Champion: TBA

Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

VGC

Junior Division Champion: TBA

Junior Division Runner-up: TBA

Senior Division Champion: TBA

Senior Division Runner-up: TBA

Masters Division Champion: TBA

Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

Pokkén

Play Pokémon on Twitter We have our first World Champion of 2019! Congratulations to ashninja1 for emerging as victor of the #PokkenTournamentDX Senior Division! Great job out there to both battlers! #PokemonWorlds https://t.co/x9PCnqmOpM

Senior Division Champion: ashninja1

Senior Division Runner-up: Kato

Masters Division Champion: TBA

Master Division Runner-Up: TBA

Pokémon Go Invitiational

First: PogoKieng

Second: Poké AK

Third: Carrymeh

Fourth: Strawburry17

Fifth-sixth: Shigeki Morimoto

Fifth-sixth: Yamada

Seventh-eighth: UnlistedLeaf

Seventh-eighth: Junichi Masuda

This article will be updated as results come in.