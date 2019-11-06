Nature-changing mints and new competitive features revealed in latest Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has dropped ahead of the games’ global release next week, revealing a bunch of information about new items and features in the game.

Mints were the first thing shown off in the trailer. These mints are a new item that can change the nature of a Pokémon to something the trainer wants.

A new item, Exp. Candy, was also shown off and it appears like it seems to be the new Rare Candy item, offering a Pokemon large amounts of EXP instead of levels to help them level up faster.

Trainers will also now be able to trade their Pokémon from their party to their Box without the need of a PC in the Pokémon Center, similar to how the Let’s Go games allowed you too.

Lastly, a new feature in the Day Care center will allow you to pass on Egg moves to Pokemon of the same species without breeding, reducing the amount of needless breeding to get the perfect Pokémon.

All these features are honestly insane and will make creating competitive teams a whole lot easier. It essentially seems to be targetting the competitive community and we for one are on board with everything shown off here.

Here’s hoping to see you all in London next year for the Pokémon World Championships in 2020.