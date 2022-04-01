Member’s Card is now available to capture Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Players now have a month to redeem the Mystery Gift item and use it to encounter the mythical Pokémon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can now head out and capture the mythical Pokémon Darkrai because the distribution of the Member’s Card has begun.

Darkrai is one of the most popular Pokémon from the original Diamond and Pearl games, but players haven’t had the chance to capture it for themselves until this special item’s release.

You can redeem your Member’s Card by heading to the Mystery Gift menu on your Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl game and selecting search the internet.

Once in hand, head to Canalvale City and speak to the mother of the boy in the house right next to the docks. After she explains that her son is stuck in his sleep, head out to the sailor and have him take you to Fullmoon Island where you will trigger the Creselia event.

Once you return and wake the boy, take the Member’s Card to open the door for the house on the top right of the city. When you enter you’ll be asked to lay down in the bed and once you do you will wake up on a mysterious island.

On the island, head down the path and you will encounter Darkrai where you can catch the Pokémon. One other thing to note is that you will need to have beaten the Elite Four and entered the Hall of Fame for this event to trigger.

Players will have the entire month of April to get their hands on the member’s card so make sure you log in before April 30 and redeem the Mystery Gift, so you don’t miss out.