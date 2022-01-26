Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection, reprint tins releasing in spring for Pokemon TCG

Some reprint tins and a new collection for players to grab.

The Pokémon Company has slowly started releasing details about its spring line of Pokémon TCG products, which now includes a new Premium Collection and a handful of reprint tins.

To keep up with the newest mechanic being added to the card game, the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection will release on April 8 and feature three different copies of the popular Aura-using Pokémon.

Image via PokeBeach

In the $39.99 product, players will get an etched promo Lucario V and Lucario VSTAR, an oversized version of the etched Lucario VSTAR, a Lucario collector’s pin, and a metallic Lucario coin. Six assorted Pokémon TCG Booster Packs and some other goodies, like a product code for Pokémon TCG Live, will also be included.

Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach

The Lucario VSTAR featured in this Premium Collection is being pulled from the OCG’s Lucario VSTAR Starter Deck, which means we might see a Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection later on.

Additionally, TPC also revealed a trio of new tins releasing at some point this Spring, which PokeBeach notes will be called “V Heroes Tins.” These tins will include reprints of Espeon V, Umbreon V, and Sylveon V from Evolving Skies. Each should also contain an assortment of four Booster Packs and a Pokémon TCG Live product code.

Image via PokeBeach

More details about the V Heroes Tins should be announced in the coming months, along with an official release date.