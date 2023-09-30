‘Love Is Blind’ star Milton isn’t the Pokémon Master he claims to be

A star from the popular Netflix reality series Love Is Blind has revealed he’s a big deal in the Pokémon competitive ladder, but on closer inspection, he’s a little far off the rank of Pokémon Trainee let alone a Master.

In season five, episode six of the reality dating sim, there was a very brief conversation about competitive Pokémon between Milton Johnson, his new fiancée Lydia Gonzalez, and his roommate Josh. Johnson told Gonzalez he’s “nationally ranked” in Pokémon Showdown, the popular unofficial battle simulator where competitive players can build their teams, practice different formats, or participate in random battles. He also claimed he and his roommate were “both up there in ranking.”

After hearing that conversation, you’d think Johnson was one of the best Pokémon trainers out there. However, he was then called out by the official Pokémon Showdown Twitter account—and they weren’t afraid to flame him on his stats.

Despite claiming to be "nationally ranked", @jamesmiltonj4 is currently ranked approximately 716,115th in Gen 7 Random Battle, his highest-rated format. https://t.co/FJQDOy2ths — Pokémon Showdown (@PokemonShowdown) September 29, 2023

According to Pokémon Showdown data, Johnson is currently ranked around 716,115th in his best-performing format, Gen VII Random Battles. His Elo in the other Pokémon Showdown formats ranges from 1040 to 1233. For comparison, the top 500 Random Battle players currently sport an Elo around 2100 to 2400. He isn’t nearly as high up in the rankings as he made himself out to be.

In addition to being 716,115th place, Johnson also said he’s been banned from the Pokémon battle simulator, giving the reason, “You talk too much shit, you get banned.” In other words, he was likely toxic toward his opponents during battle.

Despite all of this, Pokémon Showdown encouraged Johnson to “keep grinding the ladder.” We’ll have to keep an eye on the leaderboards to see if Johnson keeps up the grind.

