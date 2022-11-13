LGBTQ+ Pokémon fans are flocking to Team Quaxly after seeing final evolution leak

Warning: spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below

Many Pokémon fans have been reduced to shaking and crying after seeing Quaxly’s final evolution.

Quaxly is one of the three starter Pokémon in the 9th generation, but some were skeptical about picking it in Scarlet and Violet, with many feeling it looked a bit stuffy. Quaxly was cute, but not as adorable as a green kitten, let’s be real. But things have changed.

Quaxly’s final evolution was recently leaked and Pokémon fans have been left absolutely stunned. Quaquaval is a complete 180 from Quaxly’s stuffy design, with its colorful, campy feathers, dramatically done eyebrows, and blatantly large bum. Quaquaval has now become something of an icon.

The LGBTQ+ Pokémon community immediately saw potential in Quaquaval and did their thing. The leaked evolution went viral after some Ru Paul’s Drag Race fans mashed the two fandoms together to create a masterpiece. Someone cleverly replaced the lyrics to one of Trinity the Tuck’s lyrics to celebrate Quaquaval’s eventual arrival and the trend exploded from there:

“My name is Quaquaval and can’t you see? I got a lot of feathered parts up in me. Talons, and beaks, and little claws, too. Other mon’s be hating but they ain’t me boo! That ability I got? They just can’t replace! Even with ability patches in my face. It’s time to gain 100k EXP, you think you gunna beat me? GIRL PLEASE!”

Quaquaval is a gay icon

At first, Pokémon fans were kicking Gardevoir to the curb to thirst over Quaquaval due to its gigantic booty. But eventually, Quaquaval was seen as more than its breasts and thighs. It became quite clear that Quaquaval is the foremost gay Pokémon to ever exist.

Pokémon fans couldn’t help but marvel at Quaquaval’s over-the-top fabulous drag queen-esque outfit (That feather on its forehead? Those shoulder pads with ribbons? Those bell bottoms?!) and its focus on dancing. Quaquaval could lip sync for its life any day of the week.

Then more leaks came out that showed Quaquaval in action. Seeing Quaquaval running completely sealed the deal: Quaquaval has the moves, the body, and the style. The seemingly stuffy Quaxley was now the starter to pick. There is no other way to properly play Scarlet and Violet if you don’t have Quaquaval running behind you.

Reddit has been going off ever since Quaquaval was leaked a few days ago. A gay duck that uses voguing to beat up enemies? And have you seen what happens when Quaquaval shows off its glowing, peacock-like tail? Quaquaval is slaying and the other starters no longer have a chance. They are dusty and tired. Fans don’t even want to see them.

Now we wait for the fan art.