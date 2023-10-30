Late for Halloween: A spooky Starter is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

The next seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was just locked in today, and this time it’s Legends: Arceus’ Fire Starter, Hisuian Typhlosion—even if it’s a little late for the spookiest night of the year.

Just a few days after Halloween, the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids are set to pop up in Scarlet and Violet from Nov. 3 to 5, and again the following week, from Nov. 10 to 12. The Fire/Ghost Starter Pokémon will have the rare Mightiest Mark and is expected to be a challenge if you show up unprepared.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Fire Tera Type Hisuian Typhlosion.



Runs from November 3rd through November 5th and again a week later from November 10th through 12th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/u37e7RtFJl — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 29, 2023

Like the previous Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event, Hisuian Typhlosion will have the Tera Type that matches its primary typing—Fire—to burn down its enemies.

This means it’ll be a great idea to bring a Pokémon that either resists Fire-type moves or is immune to them thanks to Abilities like Flash Fire or Well-Baked Body. Hisuian Arcanine, for example, will be immune to Typhlosion’s Fire attacks with Flash Fire while also having strong Rock-type moves to hit it for super-effective damage.

Alternatively, setting up the rain and using a Water-type counter doesn’t sound bad either. It could finally be time to bring back Belly Drum Azumarill. Or you could try Suicine’s Paradox counterpart, Walking Wake, which would quad-resist Hisuian Typhlosion’s Fire attacks with its Water/Dragon typing.

Looking ahead, we’ll likely be seeing Hisuian Samurott for the next seven-star Tera Raid event after Typhlosion. This is the most obvious choice, considering it would be the last Starter from Legends: Arceus to be featured in these Unrivaled Tera Raids.

After that, it’s unclear which direction the Tera Raids will go in. We’ll either be getting more Starters we haven’t seen yet, like Gen I’s Venusaur and Blastoise, or perhaps another round of intense Legendary raids like the Mewtwo Tera Raid event we struggled through back in September.

