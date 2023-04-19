It’s not just Raids: Fans convinced Pokémon Go is in ‘end phase’ after sharp quality drop

Pokémon Go fans have convinced themselves the mobile game has entered the ‘end phase’ of its lifespan after pointing out all the ways they believe the quality of Niantic’s handheld title has plummeted in a series of online discussions earlier today—and it has to do with more than just the Remote Raid Pass changes.

At the top of the list were claims that new debuts have been few and far between as of late. They also mentioned other things like rehashed raids, Community Days that don’t align with fan wants, poor spawn rates, underwhelming research tasks, a dwindling population due to dissatisfaction hitting an all-time high, and plenty more.

These issues, along with outrage over the Remote Raid Pass price hike and daily limits, have made the community feel less motivated to play than ever. As much as they’d like to see Pokémon Go turn around, they can’t see it happening based on where it’s heading.

“It certainly looks like PoGo has reached the end of its life cycle,” said one fan, who summarized the community’s view in one sentence. They likened it to what they’ve seen from other mobile titles that have stared down death’s door, claiming devs make incremental but consistent changes that “disproportionately affect free-to-play players” until the player base has been reduced to those who have no issue spending money.

That fan wasn’t alone. Others agreed, insisting the Pokémon title’s death is looming, but added it’ll be a long, drawn-out process that could take years.

Plus, since Niantic recently announced a new title, Monster Hunter Now, some believe the company is already doubling down on the next big thing, and while they won’t neglect Pokémon Go entirely, it won’t be their main focus.

A happy and content community could see the once-beloved title thrive for years to come, but given how frustrated and disappointed players have been, the writing may be on the wall for Pokémon Go after the better part of seven years.