It looks like Pokémon TCG Pocket is doing away with Energy Cards

The Pokémon Company revealed two big games during its Feb. 27 Pokémon Day presentation, with the first being Pokémon TCG Pocket, a new mobile card game that looks set to remove one of the original card game’s biggest features.

During the 12-minute video, we got to see the game, and at first glance, it looks to mimic other popular mobile card games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links by creating a quicker game using fewer cards. While Pokémon TCG Pocket’s gameplay was only shown briefly, one thing stuck for anyone who has ever played the original Pokémon TCG: a lack of Energy Cards.

Energy Tokens? Image via Pokémon Company

At the bottom right of the phone, you can see a button specifically for Energy, with no Energy Cards appearing in the player’s hand. Looking at the bottom of the screen, you can also see a counter system with numbers. While there is no information from Pokémon Company about these features, I believe this is how Energy Cards will be handled in the mobile game.

Doing so would follow other mobile card mechanics, such as Hearthstone and Legends of Runeterra, where you can place a set amount of Energy cards per turn on your cards. This would also help the mobile experience by speeding up games, as you wouldn’t have turns go by where everyone is waiting to pull an Energy Card to be able to attack.

Still, this is all speculation. But I can’t deny the lack of Energy Cards was something I caught onto straight away, and I can’t wait to discover more about the game ahead of its release sometime this year.