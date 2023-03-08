IRL Pokémon professor: New cockroach species is named after ‘beautiful’ Ultra Beast

Being the biggest entertainment franchise in the world, Pokémon has influenced many facets of culture, including apparel, merchandise, television and movies—and even science.

Scientists in Singapore have finally given a name to a species of cockroach that was discovered nearly half a decade ago, according to a report from the Straits Times. Thanks to the appearance of the species, sporting “long antenna, wings that mimic a hood and long slender legs,” scientists have named the cockroaches “Nocticola pheromosa,” taking inspiration from the Ultra Beast of the same name.

Pheromosa, the Lissome Pokémon also known as UB-02 Beauty, is an Ultra Beast introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon that hails from an alternate universe though ventured to the Alola region thanks to the sudden appearance of Ultra Wormholes in the sky. This Bug/Fighting-type Pokémon, on top of being one of the series’ most notable glass cannons, possesses a very feminine appearance, complete with an outer hood resembling hair.

One of the scientists that contributed to the finding, entomologist Foo Maosheng, explained to the Straits Times that he and his partner in the study are fans of the Pokémon series, noting that discovering insects like these is like its own Pokédex completion challenge. The study was fittingly published on this year’s Pokémon Day celebration, Feb. 27.

Other real-world creatures, including a variety of beetles and even a pterodactyl, also have scientific names that take inspiration from the Pokémon series. While the creatures from the popular franchise may never truly be real, their influence on science in this manner connects them further to our lives.