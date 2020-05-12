Infinity Zone is the next Japanese Pokémon TCG expansion

The Pokemon Company in Japan have pulled the curtain back for the upcoming Pokemon TCG set coming out soon and its called Infinity Zone.

The set, which releases on June 5 in Japan introduces a bunch of new Pokémon from the Galar region into the game including the first Eternatus and Eternamax Eternatus card.

While most of the cards for the set have not been revealed yet, a handful of different ones has been released by the company, which include a bunch of new Pokémon V cards and a sprinkling of VMAX ones as well.

We also see other Gigantamax Pokemon from the Sword and Shield games make their debut including Gigantamax Drednaw. Japanese sets usually have around 70+ cards to collect, so we don’t expect to see many more VMAX cards revealed until the next set.

As for when these cards and the set will come over to other countries, only time will tell. Infinity Zone will likely mesh together alongside the previous set, Explosive Walker, when it does finally release in Europe and the US similar to how the recent expansion, Rebel Clash, is a combination of the Rebellious Clash and VMAX Rising Japanese sets.

For now, all we can do is wait for a release date and see what other cards will be released in Infinity Zone.