How to Unlock IV Judge in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you are getting into competitive battling in Pokémon Sword and Shield, one of the main features you will need to unlock is the ability to look at your Pokémon IVs.

This is done through the IV Judge, an unlockable feature in the PC Box that tells you if the IVs are your Pokémon are good, great, or perfect, and it can be unlocked during the late game segments of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Before we dive into how to unlock it though, full spoiler warning for the game’s story for those who don’t want to be know anything about the main game. You have been warned.

After defeating Leon and becoming Champion of the Galar Region, you will be able to take part in the Battle Tower north of Wyndon. After getting through the first three ranks of either Single or Double battles, you will once again face Leon.

Beat him again and you will unlock the Poké Ball Tier in the Battle Tower and also unlock the IV Judge.

To use it, go into your Pokémon Box and while hovering a Pokémon press the + button on your D-Pad twice to bring it up.