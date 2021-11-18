How to trade, battle, and play with friends online using Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Union Room

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aim to be faithful adaptations of the original 2006 Nintendo DS titles, while also bringing new quality-of-life and modern changes to the game. But how does that work when it comes to creating an online experience?

Well, when not using local communications, players will need to make like their 2006-selves and head into the lower floor of any Pokémon Center they can find.

From there, they’ll be able to access the Pokémon Global Room, an updated variant of the Union Room used in older games that will place the player in a space that can be accessed by other players who want to interact online. Once inside a Global Room, you can freely battle or trade with other players by using the Y Button and selecting “Call” to select your action.

You can enter an open Global Room, one specifically set up for your group, or by setting a Link Code that you can give out to anyone to directly connect with friends or host a private room.

You can also create a Local Room to connect with nearby friends or players via a local network without needing to use full online connections. You can even directly transition from a Local Room to a Global Room while inside by pressing the Y Button and selecting the option.

Like most multiplayer functions that use online features, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play or interact with friends in BDSP. And to unlock the feature, you’ll need to collect your first Gym Badge from Roark in Oreburgh City before visiting the lower levels.

Once you get your first visit done, you can access the Union Room options anywhere through your normal trainer menus.