How to solve the Big Buizel, Little Buizel request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Finding a Buizel is pretty easy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but finding one that will be tall enough for the NPC in Jubilife Village is another story.

At the gate to the Village, Dorian will give you a quest called “Little Buizel, Big Buizel,” which tasks the player with finding a bigger Buizel than his and bringing it to him.

To find Dorian and start the quest, head to the gate that leads to Prelude Beach. Players may not remember this gate since the game placed players just outside of the gate at the beginning of the game and hasn’t required them to go back out.

If you’ve already caught a Buizel by the time you acquire the quest, you can turn it in and see if it is big enough for him. Dorian wants a Buizel that is 2′ 8″ tall; weight doesn’t matter. You can check to see how tall a Pokémon is by selecting it and then choosing “Check summary.” Right underneath the Pokémon’s name is its height and weight. Choose one that is 2′ 8″ tall and turn it into Dorian to claim your reward.

Buizels can be found easiest in the Obsidian Fieldlands. They can be found in Horseshoe Plains, Windswept Run, and Worn Bridge. They are also found in Cobalt Coastlands in Aipom Hill and Bathers’ Lagoon if you haven’t turned in the quest by the time you’ve reached that area.