How to rank up in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 5

Pokémon Go Battle League Season Five introduced a lot of changes, including three new ways to battle and reworking how players rank up in preparation for even more changes coming in the next season.

While you battle through the Little Cup, Kanto Cup, and Catch Cup, you will only rise through the ranks of the Battle League by winning matches for every rank after Rank 2, with the total being heavily lowered from Season 4.

Instead of needing more than 200 wins to make it into Rank 10 before the Season Six changes reportedly add another 14 ranks, you will only need around 50 wins to make into Rank 10 this season. Here are the specifics for the entirety of Season Five.

Rank Rank Requirements Rank 1 Start Rank 2 Complete five battles Rank 3 Win one more battle Rank 4 Win two more battles Rank 5 Win three more battles Rank 6 Win four more battles Rank 7 Win five more battles Rank 8 Win 10 more battles Rank 9 Win 10 more battles Rank 10 Win 15 more battles

This might be your last chance to reach Rank 10 while it is the pinnacle of the Go Battle League, as according to the Battle League’s manager Alex Moffitt, Niantic is changing from a 10-rank system to a 24-rank system in Season Six. More details will be shared once Season Five is closer to an end, with it running from Nov. 9 to 30.