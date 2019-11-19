How to obtain every Rotom Form in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Rotom is a unique Pokémon because it can possess various different appliances and take on a new typing to pair with its Electric-typing. This gives you a lot of different ways to form a team around the quirky mythical Pokémon as you go into the late game.

But first, you actually need to go and catch a base form Rotom, because your Rotom Phone doesn’t count.

Head on over to the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area after you beat the eighth gym and you can find one if it is raining or there is a thunderstorm going on in that zone. It is only a two percent encounter in both situations, but it is an overworld spawn so there is no need to randomly head into the grass.

Once you have secured your Rotom you will need to head up to Wyndon if you haven’t been there already and travel towards the Wyndon Stadium to the Northeast of town. There, enter the second to last house on the road towards the stadium and battle the League Staff trainer inside.

He will use three different forms of Rotom in the battle and then give you an item called the Rotom Catalog.

This item will let you select which appliance you would like your Rotom to possess. Each of them have a different typing and stats applied to them, but they will keep the ability Levitate, making Ground-type moves useless in most situations.

Here is the full breakdown of which appliance you need to get what form, the typing for each of them, and the move it will be able to learn.

Appliance Form Typing Learned Move Light bulb Base Rotom Electric/Ghost N/A Microwave oven Rotom Heat Electric/Fire Overheat Washing machine Rotom Wash Electric/Water Hydro Pump Refrigerator Rotom Frost Electric/Ice Blizzard Electric fan Rotom Fan Electric/Flying Air Slash Lawn mower Rotom Mow Electric/Grass Leaf Storm

Screengrab via Serebii

There are a lot of options for you to choose from here and every time you change forms Rotom can learn different moves based on its new typing. However, if you return it back to its Base Form it will forget any moves that it can’t learn in that form.

Rotom Wash is the most commonly used form in competitive play because it has some nice defensive bulk and a good move pool for being a tanky annoyance. Thankfully all of the forms are immune to one weakness already since Levitate remains active so they all have at least one bonus.