How to make Pokémon walk with you in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have added many quality of life features and new mechanics to spice up the classic Sinnoh adventure for new and returning players.

One feature introduced in Diamond and Pearl before being carried into multiple future Pokémon titles is the ability to have your team members follow you in the overworld. And now, players can utilize this mechanic in its region of origin thanks to the remakes—but only after they advance far enough in the game.

Instead of being instantly available like in Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, players will need to trek back to where the feature made its initial debut in Hearthome City.

Once you make it to Hearthome, which should be your next destination after beating Gardenia’s Gym and leaving Eterna City, just head to the northwest or northeasternmost points in the city, where you will find two identical gates. These gates will admit you into Amity Square, where players could walk around in a limited space with a few select species of Pokémon in the original games.

After visiting Amity Square for the first time, the attendant will mention your Pokémon is eager to continue traveling alongside you outside of its Poké Ball. From there, you will be able to freely walk with your party’s Pokémon nearly anywhere in Sinnoh by going into your Pokémon menu and selecting “Walk Together” on the Pokémon you wish to have out.

You can toggle the feature on and off as you please, which is helpful since some players may find themselves colliding with their Pokémon and getting stuck on corners or in tight spaces occasionally. To turn off the feature, simply go back to your Pokémon menu, select the Pokémon following you, and hit the Return to Ball option.