How to grind LP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can never have too much.

The grind has begun. Players across the world have had their heads glued to their Nintendo Switch screens as the long-awaited Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally arrived.

There are a ton of different things to experience in this game, and the Game Freak developers have clearly made sure the game has layer upon layer of variety for fans to get stuck into.

A massive collection of Pokémon sits there, waiting to be captured and put into users’ Pokédex.

Users will have to grind to get money to buy fancy items, and LP to craft technical machines dedicated to teaching their Pokémon new moves.

How do I grind LP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

LP, otherwise known as League Points, can assist you in your journey to get your Pokémon some new spicy moves to add to their repertoire. You’ll get your fair share of LP during the main story, but there are some ways to get more once it’s done.

Here are the best things to do to get LP fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Raids

Tera Raids are located all over Paldea and give players the opportunity to farm LP. Beating these Tera Raids will give you heaps of LP and even coming into contact with raid crystals will net you 500 LP each time you interact with them.

Trade materials from battles

Get all the materials you’ve earned from all the battles you’ve won over your playthrough and exchange them to get LP. Hit up one of the Pokémon Centers and trade your materials, and you’ll receive a bountiful amount of LP.

Progressing through the story

Just by simply going on your journey through the main story, you’ll receive a bunch of LP. You’ll get more than enough to keep you going for a long time after you’ve finished the game. But doing everything in combination will definitely stock up your LP for your playthrough.