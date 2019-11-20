How to get Unova Yamask and Cofagrigus in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Galarian Yamask isn’t the only version of the creature in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with the game equally hiding its Unova form, and its original evolution Cofagrigus, somewhere in the game.

There is only one way to get these Pokémon and it comes through trading with an NPC in-game. It is also worth noting that without these Pokémon, you will not be able to complete the Galar Pokédex.

First, you will need to catch a Galar Yamask and then head to Baloonle stadium. There will be a young Eevee-wearing trainer in the corner that you can talk to. They will ask for a Galar Yamask in return for a Unova one, so ago about trading it.

Once you acquire Unova Yamask, you can evolve it into a Cofagrigus by leveling it up to level 38. No need to do any stupid trick to get it, just level it up as normal and you will get it sooner or later.

Just remember, you won’t be able to breed another Unova Yamask but the one you have. Trying to breed it will result in the game just giving you constant Galar Yamasks from eggs instead, so use the one you have carefully.