Tofu is a sandwich ingredient in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is used to make sandwiches that provide buffs like Catching Power, Egg Power, Encounter, Exp. Point Power, and more.

The list of sandwiches it’s included in are:

Great Decadent Sandwich

Great Tofu Sandwich

Master Decadent Sandwich

Master Tofu Sandwich

Master Tower Sandwich

Tofu Sandwich

Ultra Decadent Sandwich

Ultra Tofu Sandwich

Ultra Tower Sandwich

Unlike some of the other ingredients, though, it’s not available right out of the gate. Players will need to do a bit of leg work to unlock it, and when they do, there’s only one place to find it.

How to get Tofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Tofu can be purchased from the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia—but it’ll only appear on the stock list after you’ve obtained five Gym Badges (it doesn’t matter which, or in what order). If you’ve done that, it’ll appear on the list like any other item. One piece costs 260 PokéDollars, and there’s no limit to how many you can purchase at a time.

It’s unclear why there is a prerequisite in place for the ingredient. Perhaps it’s because Nintendo and Game Freak figured dabbling in sandwich buffs is not something trainers will do until later in the game.

Either way, that’s the only way to get Tofu. It’s pretty cheap, all things considered. You’ve just got to progress through the Scarlet and Violet story enough to unlock it.