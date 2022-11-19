How to get Three-Segment Form Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dudunsparce, the new evolution for everyone’s favorite Johto Pokémon Dunsparce, has arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and brings with it a brand new feature that is present in a lot of Pokémon in these titles when it comes to forms.

When players evolve Dunsparce, they will get one of two forms. A Two-Segment form, or a Three-Segment form, with the two-segment being the most common form to get.

But that isn’t good enough for the peak Dunsparce owner who wants to best and weirdest version the game has to offer! So, how exactly can you guarantee yourself a Three-Segment form when evolving your precious partner? Well, it is a lot more tricky than first anticipated.

Three-Segment Form Dudunsparce evolution method

To get the three-segment form, you need to basically hope that luck is on your side.

When you evolve a Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, there is a 25 percent chance that you will get the three-segment form and if your Dunsparce didn’t evolve into it— then tough luck. You’ll need to go get another Dunsparce, level it up and then pray that this time it works.

This sucks, and it will surely suck more for Shiny Pokémon hunters looking to get both forms, but that is where we are. Alternatively, you could come across a three-segment form in the later stages of the game in the wild and catch it that way instead of evolving it, but this form is still rare end of the day, and capture isn’t guaranteed.