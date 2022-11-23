How to get the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Looks may not play an important role in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from a gameplay standpoint, but some players will still spend hours creating and customizing their characters. Making further changes to your appearance while playing the game will have a certain cost, and you may want to increase your cash flow if you’re looking to splurge on cosmetics and other items.

Throughout your adventures, you’ll collect a fair sum of money. If you want to earn even more, however, you’ll need to get your hands on an Amulet Coin. When players get a hold of this item, they’ll make more money from defeating trainers.

Going on a gym spree after picking up an Amulet Coin is one of the fastest ways to earn some cash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s how you can get one.

How do you get the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Before players can get the Amulet Coin, they’ll first need to defeat five trainers in Area Three’s West Province. If you have already won battles against five trainers in this region, you’ll need to interact with the Pokémon League representative in the Medali (East) Poké Center.

If this is going to be your first time in the region, there will be plenty of trainers to battle against in this region, so you won’t have to go that far from Medali (East) to finish your five battles. Once you complete the battles, the Pokémon League representative will reward you with an Amulet Coin, which you’ll be able to find in your bag.