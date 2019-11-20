How to get Square Shiny Pokémon in Sword and Shield

A brand new variant of Shiny Pokemon has been added in Sword and Shield and oh boy is it hard to get.

The new variant, dubbed by the community as Square Shiny, or Super Square Shiny Pokémon, is a special variant of Shiny creatures that has square particles in the background of its appearance animation instead of stars.

It doesn’t change what the Shiny Pokémon looks like at all other than the particle effect and it was first discovered by Reddit user gmendezm and dataminers across the world. The Pokémon has a one in 65.536 chance to appear over the usual one in 6,000 chance that regular shinies get— but how do you get one?

Well, according the dataminers and those who have caught one, the Pokémon tends to appear better when using the chain method to catch shiny Pokémon, even if the change in rates is slim. This revolves around you constantly fighting and beating Pokemon of the same specifics, say Pikachus, one after another until a Shiny Pokémon appears.

You can break this chain though by either running from a battle, accidentally running into a different Pokémon instead of the one you were chaining, or by turning off the game.

There is still no surefire way to guarantee one though, so prepare to be hunting for days, or even weeks, to get even one of these creatures, it is all RNG that will decide your fate.