How to get Skrelp in Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC dds 100 returning Pokémon for players to collect, but no Pokémon DLC game would be complete without version exclusives.

One of these, Skrelp, is highly sought after in the Pokémon community but only players who have Pokémon Shield will be able to get their hands on it.

Even when you have Shield though it can be a pain to find, so where exactly can you go to look for it?

Skrelp appears in the ocean surrounding the Isle of Armor map and has a five percent chance of appearing in the overworld. The ocean is huge! So it could take you ages to actually come across one.

Just get on your bike and circle the island until you come across it. Its all down to luck so just make sure you have enough Pokéballs ready for when you do come across it.