How to get Sing Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pikachu is amping itself up for a performance of a lifetime.

For Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary, Pokémon Sword and Shield players will be able to obtain a particularly soulful Pikachu who knows the move Sing. The evolutionary line is typically unable to learn Sing, making this Pikachu a rare sighting.

Here are the full steps to add a singing Pikachu to your party.

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. Open the X Menu and navigate to Mystery Gift. Press Get a Mystery Gift. Press Get with Code/Password and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter the password P25MUS1C Save your game.

Singing Pikachu coincides with the fnrachise’s year-long P25 Music celebratory program. While it’s not known if the adorable Pikachu will be making an appearance for the upcoming Pokémon Day Virtual Concert scheduled for Feb. 27 at 6pm CT and headlined by Post Malone, The Pokémon Company promises a “wild celebration… with lots of unexpected surprises in store.”