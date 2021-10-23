How to get Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new promotion is now live, with The Pokémon Company partnering with game stores around the world to offer players a chance to finally collect Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This promotional event does differ depending on the region you live in, but all players will be able to claim Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta for the first time in their game.

For now, if you live in the United States or Canada, Shiny Zacian will be available from Oct. 22 until Nov. 11, while Shiny Zamazenta will be available from Nov. 12 to 27. Globally, players can only receive Shiny Zacian in Pokémon Shield and Shiny Zamazenta in Pokémon Sword, swapping the cover legendaries to ensure everyone can have both in their PokéDex.

If you want to claim your Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta, or both if you have both Sword and Shield, here is how the Shiny Distribution event will work globally.

U.S. – GameStop: Shiny Zacian (Oct. 22 to Nov. 11) and Shiny Zamazenta (Nov. 12 to 27)

GameStop: Shiny Zacian (Oct. 22 to Nov. 11) and Shiny Zamazenta (Nov. 12 to 27) United Kingdom – GAME: In-store and online

– GAME: In-store and online Germany, Austria, Switzerland – GameStop: In-store only

– GameStop: In-store only Ireland – GameStop: In-store and online

– GameStop: In-store and online Spain – GAME: In-store and online or FNAC: In-store only

– GAME: In-store and online or FNAC: In-store only France – Micromania: In-store and online

– Micromania: In-store and online Italy – GameStop: Online

– GameStop: Online Belgium and the Netherlands – GameMania: In-store and online

– GameMania: In-store and online Denmark – Nintendopusheren: In-store, NØRDCON: Oct. 23 and 24 only, or Proshop: In-store and online

– Nintendopusheren: In-store, NØRDCON: Oct. 23 and 24 only, or Proshop: In-store and online Sweden, Norway, and Finland – Proshop: In-store and online

– Proshop: In-store and online South Africa – Nintendo Distributor Email

– Nintendo Distributor Email Japan – All videogame retailers: Show clerks your Nintendo Switch Home Menu with a copy of Sword or Shield present

– All videogame retailers: Show clerks your Nintendo Switch Home Menu with a copy of Sword or Shield present Malaysia, Phillipines, Thailand, and Singapore – Various retialers: In-store only

– Various retialers: In-store only Hong Kong – 1O1O Center or CSL Mobile: In-store only

As of now, this limited promotional distribution is the only method players can use to legally get a Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta, although they will likely be distributed again multiple times in the future, too.