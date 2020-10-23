How to get Regigigas in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Pokémon games like to occasionally add in secret encounters that a lot of players wouldn’t be able to find into the mix, and Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion is no different.

With the ability to capture all three of the original Titan trio, Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, along with two new Titans, Regieleki and Regidrago being added in this DLC, there was no way Regigigas was going to be absent.

Regigigas is technically still a static encounter in The Crown Tundra, but the Normal-type Titan is one of the most unique examples of a static Pokémon there is. But it does follow the same rules as in previous games where it could be encountered in the overworld, meaning you need a lot of Regis.

In order to encounter Regigigas, not only do you need to have Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, but you will also need to find someone to trade with because you have to have Regieleki and Regidrago in your party too. This is tough because you can only catch either the Electric or Dragon-type Titans on your own with a single copy of the game.

After you manage to collect all five of the base Regis, you will need to head over to the Snowside Slope and find the Watt Trader hanging around the fly marker. Once you find him, head down into the aptly named Giant’s Bed and look for an inactive Raid Den.

There is a specific Raid Den surrounded by four rocks not far from the Snowside Slope exit, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find. You can also confirm you are at the right den by removing the Regis from your party and interacting with the empty markers, the right one will not have an option to use a Wishing Piece.

If you have all five Regis in your party, interacting with the den will cause it to start glowing and eventually shoot out a massive beam of light. This will trigger a Max Raid Battle encounter with a Dynamaxed, Level 100 Regigigas, which you have to defeat by yourself.

The good news is, Regigigas will have Slow Start as an ability, meaning its attack and speed will both be halved during the first five turns. You should really try to take it down in that time frame, otherwise, it will start to hit harder than almost anything you have likely battled before.

If you do manage to take down the Colossal Pokémon, it has a 100 percent catch rate and a chance to be Shiny.