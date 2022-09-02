How to get Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle packs

They might be spooky, but you have to collect them all.

‘Tis almost halloween and trick or treating is old news: Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle packs are the best way to spend your spooky Oct. 31 this time around.

Going from door to door should be filled with booster packs, and maybe a little bit of candy, because the upcoming TCG booster packs are on their way.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to collect them all, this is the next set to get your hands on. With each card having a special Pikachu pumpkin stamp in the bottom-right corner of the artwork, Pokemon keeps delivering variety with each bundle pack.

The Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle packs are set to release Friday, Sept. 2 and cost $18.99.

How do you get Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle Packs?

Fortunately for eager collectors, there are several retailers that will sell you packs for the appropriate price.

Here’s an easy way to get ahead of the rush for today’s release:

Now you can build your Pokémon collection and still have room for candy.