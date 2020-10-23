How to get Poipole in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion

Enter the Max Lair and give it a try, or several, until you get it.

Poipole is one of the Ultra Beasts that’s making a comeback in Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Crown Tundra expansion. You won’t encounter this Pokémon in the wild like you normally would, though.

Ultra Beasts can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the main story and the legendary clues. They appear at random during the Dynamax Adventure in the Max Lair, so you won’t be able to control whether you find Poipole.

The same goes for the other 10 known Ultra Beasts that may appear in the Max Lair. They’re strong and hard to catch, so take your best Pokémon and stock up on Poké Balls. Just keep battling until you find one.

Poipole is a Poison-type Pokémon that was first introduced to the franchise in gen seven with Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It’s weak against Ground and Psychic-type attacks, so keep that in mind when choosing your Pokémon to enter the Max Lair.

It can evolve into Naganadel by leveling up, but it’ll require that the Pokémon knows the Dragon Pulse attack. After evolving, it’ll become a dual-type Pokémon that’s Poison and Dragon-type.