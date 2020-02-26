How to get Party Hat Pikachu, Eevee, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Day celebration is underway, and with it come some unique event Pokémon that you can capture if you are playing Pokémon Go.

Among the special event Pokémon that have been added into the game are variants of Pikachu, Eevee, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur, which are all wearing party hats. This is nothing especially new, considering Party Hat Pokémon have been used before, but this is the first time all of these options are available at the same time.

But even though all five of these party Pokémon are available right now in the game, there are two different ways to capture them, which splits Pikachu and Eevee into one group and the three Kanto starters into another.

You can encounter Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee in the wild, making them relatively easy to catch as long as you actively play the game throughout the duration of the event. You can easily distinguish them because their party hats will be visible on their overworld models too.

As for Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, all three are available in 7km Eggs, which is usually where Niantic tosses special Pokémon they want players to work towards. This makes them much harder to obtain because you will not only need to clear some of your old Eggs out by hatching them, but also obtain 7km Eggs from a friend’s Gift and hatch those new ones.

However, the Kanto starters should also be showing up to one-star raids with their party hats, but the spawn rates of those raids are currently unknown.

This is all part of the Armored Mewtwo event that began earlier today and will run until 3pm CT on March 2.

Additionally, there will be an event where you can catch Party Hat Gengar and Nidorino as another nod to the original Pokémon games where those two Pokémon were battling in the intro. Those special variants will be available in four-star and two-star raids respectively on March 1 from 1 to 4pm CT.