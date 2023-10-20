How to get Greavard in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, evolution method, and Shiny odds

Paldean Pokémon have been appearing for the first time in Pokémon Go during the Adventures Abound season of content and Greavard got to hog the spotlight during the Halloween 2023 event. During the spooky season celebration, Greavard and its evolution Houndstone became available through a few capture methods—but Shiny Greavard is another story. 

The Ghost Dog Pokémon was an early standout from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though you likely won’t be bringing a Greavard or Houndstone to a competitive battle any time soon unless you really need an easy-to-train Ghost-type. But that doesn’t stop the adorable, yet deadly, canine from being a highly sought-after addition to any Pokémon Go player’s collection. 

How to catch Greavard and Houndstone in Pokémon Go

As of Oct. 19, 2023, Greavard and Houndstone are both available in Pokémon Go. The Ghost Dog Pokémon is a featured encounter during the Halloween 2023 event, though you won’t be finding them out in the wild

Greavard is only encounterable through two methods as of its Halloween 2023 debut. You can battle it in three-star raids or complete your Eerie Echoes and Halloween Timed Research, available until Oct. 31, to earn several Greavard encounters too. 

It is currently unclear if Greavard will be obtainable as anything more than a standard wild encounter after the Halloween 2023 event ends. 

How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokémon Go

As long as you catch more than a few Greavard, you should have an easy time evolving your Ghost Dog Pokémon into Houndstone. 

All it takes to evolve your Greavard into a Houndstone is 50 Greavard Candy. Even just using a few Pinap Berries on the Greavard encounters you are guaranteed to get through the Halloween 2023 event’s Timed Research, you can likely get enough Candy to get a Houndstone without further grinding. 

Can Greavard or Houndstone be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Like most newly debuted Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Greavard and Houndstone can’t be obtained as Shinies yet. 

Niantic will likely add Greavard’s Shiny variant into the game at some point in the future, though it could take several years—or at least until Halloween 2024. An official announcement will be made ahead of whatever event the Shiny Ghost-type is featured in. 

