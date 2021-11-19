Even within the new areas that were implemented solely in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to give players access to Pokémon from outside the Sinnoh region, there are version exclusives in play, including Elekid and Magby.

The first evolution of Electabuzz and Magmar, that many players will be looking to score them for their own collection. Depending on the version of the game you’re currently playing, you’ll need to go about it in different ways.

How to get Elekid and Magby in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Image via the Pokémon Company

You’ll find both of these Pokémon within the Grand Underground in their respective games. You will need Brilliant Diamond to encounter Elekid and Shining Pearl if you want to catch Magby.

If you’re playing BD, head to the Grand Underground location called Dazzling Cave. Around this location, you will often see Elekid, and can encounter and catch them as necessary.

For SP players, Volcanic Cave within the Grand Underground is the place to go, where you’ll similarly see and can battle Magby.

If you’re looking to get the exclusive Pokémon from the other version of the game, the only way to do so would be to trade with someone else.