How to get Electabuzz and Electivire in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Several of the most popular evolution lines have been added into Pokémon Sword and Shield as part of The Crown Tundra expansion, meaning there are a lot of trainers trying to fill up their Pokédexes with old friends.

One of the more polarizing Pokémon that made its return is Electabuzz, along with its evolution Electivire, and pre-evo Elekid.

Much like with Rhyperior in the base versions of Sword and Shield, it is possible to get both the middle evolution and final form without going through the original methods. Meaning you can capture both Electabuzz and Electivire in the wild without needing to find a trading partner or an Electirizer.

Electabuzz is a pretty common encounter if you look in the right areas, though it will only appear during a Thunderstorm. Electivire will be a lot harder to find, but there are a few places where it spawns as a Special Overworld encounter, also only in a Thunderstorm.

You can also find both evolutions in Max Raid Battles in most of the same areas.

Here is where you can find both Electabuzz and Electivire in the wild and Max Raid Battles.