How to get Bonsly, Budew, Mantyke, Munchlax, Mime Jr., and Wynaut in Pokémon Sword and Shield

There is a specific group of Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield that are extremely rare and cannot be attained reliably unless you breed other Pokémon that are holding Incense.

These Pokémon are Bonsly, Budew, Mantyke, Munchlax, Mime Jr., and Wynaut. All of these are baby forms for much more powerful things you can capture individually at various points in the game.

Each of these mons can still be found in the wild and Max Raid Battles, but only a few of them, like Mantyke and Budew, are actually commonly seen in the Wild Area. For the other four, you better get to collecting Incense items and breeding the evolutions.

Here is a breakdown of which Incense you need and how to obtain each Pokémon through breeding with those items.

Baby Pokémon Breeding Pokémon Held Item Mantyke Mantine Wave Incense Mime Jr. Mr. Mime or Mr. Rime Odd Incense Budew Roselia or Roserade Rose Incense Munchlax Snorlax Full Incense Bonsly Sudowoodo Rock Incense Wynaut Wobbuffet Lax Incense

All you need to do is make sure one of the parents is an evolved form of the baby Pokémon you want to obtain and that it is holding the proper Incense. After that, it is just a matter of getting the egg and hatching it so that you can add the little one to your Pokédex.

You can purchase all of the Incense in Hulbury, where there is an Incense Shop placed off to the side in a small shopping area. Each will vary in cost, with the cheapest costing you 2,000 Poké Dollars, while the most expensive is 11,000, though that is the Luck Incense, which is not one of the ones you need for this process.

As previously mentioned, only Mantyke and Budew are common encounters in the Wild Area, so you don’t need to worry about breeding for them much. But as for the other four, you will either need to patiently search the grass, or in Wynaut’s case, get lucky and catch it in a Max Raid Battle.

Here are the other places you can find all of these Pokémon outside of Max Raid Battles.

Pokémon Locations Mantyke Route 9

Lake of Outrage

Motostoke Riverbank Mime Jr. Rolling Fields Budew Route 4

Dappled Grove

East Lake Axewell

Giant’s Mirror

Rolling Fields

West Lake Axewell Munchlax Motostoke Riverbank Bonsly Bridge Field

Stony Wilderness Wynaut None

Bonsly is the next easiest to find in the wild, as it is a 40 percent chance spawn in the Bridge Field zone during a sandstorm, but both Munchlax and Mime Jr. are significantly harder to spot. All three are overworld spawns though, so at least that is good news.

Wynaut does not appear on any route in the wild and can only be obtained through Max Raid Battles and breeding.

The easiest way to get any of them is to ignore the small chances of them spawning in the wild and capture one of their evolved forms that are much more common throughout the Wild Area. There is literally a static spawn Snorlax over the first bridge into the later areas, so just catch that and breed it.